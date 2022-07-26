Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease; Reveals it in this VIDEO

Charu Asopa is known for her role in the television show, Mere Angne Mein, and has been in the news for her troubled marriage with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. Charu is an avid social media user and in her recent vlog, she revealed that her daughter Ziana had been crying profusely for the past few days, and even the doctors couldn't understand the problem. The actress said that she got extremely worried as she is all by herself except for help at home.

Charu Asopa, in her vlog, shared that after consulting a doctor over the phone, she gave medicines to Ziana for her stomach pain to subside. The effect of the medicines made her sleep for two hours, and after waking up, she still wouldn't stop crying. The actress then rushed her to the hospital at 2:30 AM, and the doctors present there, too, couldn't figure out the issue. Charu observed that Ziana had slight blisters on her feet, face and mouth. She clicked her pictures and shared them with the family doctor, who said that it's called hand-foot-mouth disease.

Charu talks about hand-foot-mouth disease

As per Charu, the doctor said that the first three days shall be worrisome but the blisters will deflate naturally within 7-10 days. The 34-year-old shared that she rushed to the hospital in the night suit and broke down when she couldn't find her slippers. Charu tried to make a point that her breakdown was because she was all alone and is solely carrying out the responsibility of being a parent. She also gave a message to the new moms to not let anything break their spirit and that they are capable of much more.

Turbulence in Charu and Rajeev's life

For the unversed, Charu Asopa has taken the legal route against Rajeev Sen and filed for a divorce. She accused him of not "being there" for the family while Rajeev has levied allegations of hiding about her first marriage from him. Rajeev also said that Charu often plays the "victim card." While Charu has deleted all her family pictures, Rajeev's Instagram still has their pictures together.

