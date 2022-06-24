Check out the rustic and warm abode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha became a popular name in the telly industry with her show Kumkum Bhagya. She was part of the show for more than 7 years and her chemistry with co-actor Shabir Ahluwalia was loved by the audience. Both the lead actors left the show a few months back. Her other popular shows include Jiya Jale, Shaurya Aur Suhani, Rakt Sambandh, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Balika Vadhu, and more. Sriti is presently part of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress lives in a lovely rustic theme home in Mumbai. Here is a glimpse into Sriti’s house.

Living area

There is a huge couch in the living area which is facing towards the TV screen. There are orange couches in the living area with a wooden table in the middle.

Dining

There is a simple and sleek dining area with a white tabletop and brown chairs. It is beside the sofa set in the living area.

Cozy corner

There is a huge couch on the side and a single-seater sofa in front of it. There are some bookshelves on the side and a broad wooden table in the middle. It is decorated with books, plants, and fairy lights. The area overlooks the balcony.

Balcony

There is a simple balcony with glass walls and a safety net. There is a swing on one side and a table chair on the other side. There are some beautiful charms on the walls and lots of plants on the floor. There are some hanging plants as well.

Bedroom

Sriti Jha has a beautiful white painted bedroom white bed and mirrors, as well as chairs. There are huge wooden almirahs.

Temple

There is a simple temple in the living area with a statue of Lord Ganesha on a wooden stool, near the bookshelves.

Kitchen

Kumkum Bhagya actress has a modular kitchen with a black coloured cooktop and white cabinets. She has all the essential appliances and there is ample space to keep stuff on both sides.

