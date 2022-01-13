Check out Aly Goni’s newly done sophisticated room at his Jammu home; SEE PIC

Aly Goni loves his state Jammu and Kashmir and often travels there. Sometimes, even his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin has also accompanied him. Well, the couple has been growing strong after the Bigg Boss 14. Both have expressed their feelings in the show. Fans with love call them Jaslay. Today, the actor has shared a picture of his room in Jammu and we bet you will fall in love with it. By his caption, it looks like his room has been renovated.

The picture shows a teal blue colour sofa which is a two-seater placed in the front of the wooden wall. The wall has a poster of the dog and he has captioned it as ‘Finally my jammu room is ready’. He shared the picture on his Instagram stories. Recently, Jasmin had shared a picture wearing red choora and fans guessed that the couple got married. However, none of the sides commented on this. The actress will be soon making her debut in the Punjabi film industry.

Meanwhile, Aly is mostly seen in music videos currently. His songs are almost trending.

His last show was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which ran for six years. Aly played the role of Romi Bhalla. Next, he was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and since then he has been missing from the screen. His fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce the next project. He also made his web series debut with ZEE5's Jeet Ki Zid.

