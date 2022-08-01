Check out Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna’s lavish car collection

Presently Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television screens. The show has been the top-rated daily soap for the past two years now. The present plot of the show is focussing on the wedding of Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. The fans of the couple are loving the subtle romance of MaAn. The actor is getting immense love and appreciation for his acting in the show.

Gaurav Khanna started his career with the hit show Bhabhi as Bhuvan Sareen. He went on to work in shows like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Ardhangani, Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Gangaa and more. He has been part of the industry for many years. Talking about his personal life, the actor is married to his long-time girlfriend Akansha Chamoli. They have completed 6 years of marriage. Gaurav Khanna is very fond of cars and bikes. He had bought a luxury car some time back. Here are the vehicles owned by the actor-

Audi

The Audi A6 has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 1984 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the A6 has a mileage of 14.11 km & Ground clearance of the A6 is 165mm. The A6 is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has a length of 4939mm, a width of 2110mm and a wheelbase of 2924mm.

Royal Enfield 350

He also owns a green-coloured Royal Enfield cruiser. Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a cruiser bike available at a starting price of Rs. 1,90,205 in India. It is available in 6 variants and 15 colours with the top variant price starting from Rs. 2,21,158. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 20.2 bhp and a torque of 27 Nm. With both front and rear disc brakes, Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes up with an anti-locking braking system. This Classic 350 bike weighs 195 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

