Check out Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget’s luxury car collection

Jennifer Winget is among the most popular and talented Indian television actresses, she is popular for her role in numerous successful Indian television reality shows. She started her career as a child actor playing roles in several television shows. She rose to fame with the show, Saraswatichandra. Her other popular shows include Karthika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bepanah, Dil Mil Gaye, Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2.

For all the roles played by her, she has always given an iconic performance. And thanks to her powerful roles, she is a well-established actor in the television industry and is a recipient of many awards including an Indian Television Academy Award. Jennifer is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian television industry with an estimated net worth of ₹44 Crores. Here is a look at what cars she has in her collection.

Jennifer Winget is fond of luxurious cars and she is the owner of these three cars-

1. BMW X1

The BMW X1 is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which delivers a power output of 187 hp and 400 Nm and can go from 0-100 kph in 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 222 kph and costs ₹43 Lakhs.

2. BMW 5-Series

She has a BMW 5 Series, powered by a 3.0L turbocharged 4. cylinder engine that makes a power of 185 hp and 450 Nm and can go from 0-100 kph in 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 236 kmph and costs ₹55 Lakhs.

3. Tata Safari

She also has a custom Tata Safari Storme which is powered by a 2.2L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which delivers a power output of 147 hp and 320 Nm and can go from 0-100 kph in 14 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kph and the price starts of this car from ₹11 Lakhs.

