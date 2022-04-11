Check out the car collection of Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is a very popular name on social media and has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her roles in the daily soaps Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has also been part of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. Her chemistry with actor Aly Goni in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience. Over the last few years, she has worked on numerous popular music videos. She has also worked in various South Indian films like ‘Karodpathi’(2014), ‘Veta’ (2014), and ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’ (2015).

The actress is very fond of cars and she is the proud owner of two luxury four-wheelers. The Tashan-e-Ishq actress has the possession of the following vehicles-

Audi Q7

It is a luxury car owned by Jasmin Bhasin. The cost of the car is around $57,200 and in India, it costs Rs 80.00 Lakh. This Audi Q7 offers 3.0 litre 4 cylinder diesel engine which generates 241.4 bhp and 550 nm of torque and the car gives a fuel efficiency of 11.68 kmpl. The car can reach the top speed of 210 kmph and can reach 0-100 in 8.7 sec.

Honda City

It is the second car owned by the Bigg Boss fame actress. The cost of the car is around $ 16,240 and in India it costs Rs. 10.99 – 14.94 Lakh. This car offers a 1.5L i-DTEC DOHC diesel engine which generates 97 bhp and 200 nm of torque and the car gives fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl. The car can reach the top speed of 170 kmph and can reach 0-100 in 12.05 sec.

