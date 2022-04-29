Check out DID Li’l Master 5 host Jay Bhanushali’s expensive car collection

Jay Bhanushali is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. Apart from being an excellent actor, he is also a fabulous host. He recently came to the limelight with his entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 15, there audience got to see a very different aspect of the actor. Jay Bhanushali is presently the host of the kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5. The actor is married to Mahhi Vij. The couple got married on 11 November 2011 in an intimate affair. They also had a Christian wedding a few years later. They are blessed with an adorable daughter, whom they named Tara. The couple often shares pictures and videos with their little one on social media. Tara enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Regarding the personal aspects of the actor, he is the owner of two swanky cars. One of the cars is Ford Endeavour, which costs approx. Rs 34 Lacs. The Ford Endeavour has 1 Diesel Engine on offer. The Diesel engine is 1996 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Endeavour has a mileage of 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl. The Endeavour is a 7 seater 4 cylinder car and has a length of 4903mm, a width of 1869mm and a wheelbase of 2850mm.

The second car owned by Jay Bhanushali is a luxury car, which is Audi Audi A6 which cost approx. Rs 60 Lacs. The Audi A6 has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 1984 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the A6 has a mileage of 14.11 kmpl & Ground clearance of A6 is 165mm. The A6 is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has a length of 4939mm, a width of 2110mm and a wheelbase of 2924mm.

