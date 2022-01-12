Check out expensive car collection of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is a very popular actor in the telly world. He is currently seen in the romantic drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 opposite Disha Parmar. The show is getting a positive response from the fans. Well, the actor was recently tested positive along with his wife Jankee and son Sufi. He even shared a post mentioning that his son's condition was very severe and he was admitted to the hospital. Now, he is stable. Talking about the actor, he made his debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara playing the role of Aditya Kumar.

Nakuul is best known for his performance of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He has received a lot of praises for his roles as Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Ram Kapoor. The actor has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The actor has worked hard and gained huge respect. Apart from his career, the actor also owns an expensive car too. He has Audi A7 parked in his garage. As per reports, he also has Bentley model cars but there is no confirmation on this.

Audi A7 is a Sedan which is available at a starting price of Rs 65 Lakh. The car is available in 3 variants, with an engine and NA transmission option.

To note, he also took part in the web series named Zindagi in Short an anthology of seven stories in which he appeared on the third episode Sunny Side Upar as Vishal opposite Rima Kallingal.

