Check out inside PICS of Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s fifth marriage anniversary celebration

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in a traditional ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. They met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Telly world’s stylish couple, and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary yesterday on July 8. The actress wished her husband and actor on social media and shared cute pictures of their celebration. The couple enjoys a massive fan following. They did not go to any destination to celebrate their anniversary owing to the current situation. They had celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Maldives. To note, the couple met while working on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Party is 'You Next To Me'! Best decision was getting married to you...you made all the other following decisions easy for me. Happy 5th Anniversary my love.” In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a maroon dress and the actor is seen in black casuals. Divyanka looks beautiful in the photos. Fans also wished the couple on the special occasion. In fact, the actor also shared some dreamy pictures on his official Instagram handle.

Both are twinning in white and look like a perfect match. They are sitting in the car and he mentioned, “Happy 5 my donut..You did splendid, congratulations! Continue being the awesome YOU which makes it easier being ME.”

Many celebrities also wished the couple. Shweta Tiwari wrote, "Happy anniversary love birds”. “Happy Anniversary Div & Vivek (sic)," wrote Rahul Vaidya among others. The couple got married in Bhopal in 2016. Divyanka will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

