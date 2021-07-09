  1. Home
  2. tv

Check out inside PICS of Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s fifth marriage anniversary celebration

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in a traditional ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. They met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
2954 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi,Wedding Anniversary,Vivek Dahiya Check out inside PICS of Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s fifth marriage anniversary celebration
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Telly world’s stylish couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary yesterday on July 8. The actress wished her husband and actor on social media and shared cute pictures of their celebration. The couple enjoys  a massive fan following. They did not go to any destination to celebrate their anniversary owing to the current situation. They had celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Maldives. To note, the couple met while working on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Party is 'You Next To Me'! Best decision was getting married to you...you made all the other following decisions easy for me. Happy 5th Anniversary my love.” In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a maroon dress and the actor is seen in black casuals. Divyanka looks beautiful in the photos. Fans also wished the couple on the special occasion. In fact, the actor also shared some dreamy pictures on his official Instagram handle.

Both are twinning in white and look like a perfect match. They are sitting in the car and he mentioned, “Happy 5 my donut..You did splendid, congratulations! Continue being the awesome YOU which makes it easier being ME.”

Take a look here:

Many celebrities also wished the couple. Shweta Tiwari wrote, "Happy anniversary love birds”. “Happy Anniversary Div & Vivek (sic)," wrote Rahul Vaidya among others. The couple got married in Bhopal in 2016. Divyanka will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi shares a video enjoying the beauty of nature; Hubby Vivek Dahiya call it ‘pure love’

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

You may like these
KKK11’s Divyanka Tripathi got special treatment from Vivek after taking COVID 19 vaccine shot; Here's proof
EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi on making friends while shooting for KKK11; Wants to revisit Cape Town with Vivek
Divyanka Tripathi gets a warm welcome from hubby Vivek Dahiya as she returns after shooting for KKK11
Divyanka Tripathi is in love with ‘Quarantine love’ arranged by hubby Vivek Dahiya; See PHOTO
Divyanka Tripathi misses Vivek Dahiya and shares their love filled pictures in ethnic attire
PIC: Vivek Dahiya blames the time difference as he falls asleep waiting for Divyanka Tripathi; Actress reacts