Check out Inside PICS of Ekta Kapoor’s star studded Ganpati celebration

The nation is in a celebratory mood as the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has started. Celebrities are seen celebrating the festival with zeal. Everyone is bringing the Lord Ganesha’s deity to their home and seeking blessing. The festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra with fun and fervour. Ekta Kapoor also celebrated the festival with her friends and shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram stories. From , Barun Sobti, to and others were seen joining the ace producer in the celebration.

Ekta has also shared a post on her handle featuring her son and wrote the caption, “ANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA!!! To new beginnings n THE GOD OF PROSPERITY …. Bless us all AUM GANPATAY NAMHA.” The pictures feature Anita Hassanandani, her husband Rohit Reddy, Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Barun Sobti, writer-friend Mushtaq Sheikh, Ridhi Dogra among others from her production company. All looked happy and were all smiles in their traditional best. Ridhi was seen in an earthy-tone suit, Krystle was wearing a blue kurta while Ekta sported a sparkly beige suit.

Sanaya was seen wearing a yellow colour outfit with green dupatta. Anita opted for a pastel colour. She is very close to Ekta.

Take a look at the pictures here: