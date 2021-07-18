Check out inside videos of star studded Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s post wedding sangeet ceremony

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Mika Singh, and others were seen in the stunning ceremony. The couple got married on July 16 in Mumbai.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya has finally tied the knot with his lady love Disha Parmar. The stunning wedding ceremony took place on July 16 amid the presence of close friends and family members. The couple had invited limited people owing to the COVID 19 protocols. The government has restricted the number of people gathering for marriages. However, their wedding functions were trending on social media. And to keep themselves a little different from others, the couple hosted a post-wedding sangeet ceremony. They invited all their friends from the industry.

The evening was star-studded and it looked like celebrities had a lovely time. Several photos and videos of the ceremony have surfaced online. Right from Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Mika Singh, Daler Mehendi, and others were seen dancing. Singer’s best friend and Bigg Boss 14 housemate performed on ’s ‘Khalibali’ with the rest of the ‘Team Groom.’

Akansha Puri had shared the pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle. The couple was also looking beautiful. Disha opted for midnight blue shimmery colour lehenga and the groom looked dapper in the black suit.

Her mangalsutra is already trending. She opted for fresh pinkish makeup and kept her hair tied in a pony style.

Check the videos here:

The singer had made headlines when he proposed to the actress on National television during Bigg Boss 14. The actress accepted his proposal when she visited the show as his connection.

