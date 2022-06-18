Check out Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann’s cosy home in the city of dreams; PICS

Kanika Mann rose to fame with her TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and has also worked in several music videos. She is presently seen on the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress is presently in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of the shoot. She had shared her excitement about being part of the show and regularly shares posts and videos from the city. The actress lives with her family in a beautiful house in Mumbai. Here is a peek into her lovely home.

Living area

There is a spacious living area with brown wide and cushioned sofas. There is a TV cabinet in the living area with some beautiful décor on the walls. There is a beautiful chandelier on the ceiling.

Dining

There is a simple wooden dining area, with a dark brown strong table top and wooden chair.

Temple

There is a small and well-decorated temple. It has a beautiful wooden cabinet with intricate carvings and is hung on a wall. There is some beautiful floral decoration on the sides.

Kitchen

There is an open kitchen with a black and white theme. There is a black cooktop, with white cabinets and tinted glass doors. There is checkered marble on the walls.

Bedroom

There is a wooden bed with a designer wooden headrest. The room has two side tables and a wooden almirah.

Balcony

There is a small and beautiful balcony in the house. It has glass walls and lots of plants are kept in the balcony area.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann flaunts her scars; Says ‘injuries are a part of stunt based reality show’