Check out Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's artistic abode

A sneak peek into the artistic and cozy home of the gorgeous Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are amongst one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The couple came closer in the Bigg Boss 9 house and fell in love. Though they were dating before Bigg Boss, staying in the house together made their bond stronger. The two tied the wedding knot in December 2016. It was a simple court marriage followed by sangeet, mehendi and reception. The couple is known for their artistic taste and they complement each other perfectly. Here, take a look at the couple's dreamy hone.

Balcony- It seems like the favorite corner of the house for Kishwer as she loves to click pictures here. The area has a green carpet and is full of plants. The look is completed with wooden chairs, stylish cushions and some beautiful wall décor.

Washroom- The washroom is very simple with wood and glasswork. There are some plants in the washroom with a minimal look.

Also read- Mom to be Kishwer Merchant is excited for her baby; Shares childhood photo of her and Suyyash Rai

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×