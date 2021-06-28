  1. Home
  2. tv

Check out Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's artistic abode

A sneak peek into the artistic and cozy home of the gorgeous Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai.
40377 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 04:10 pm
Check out Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's artistic abode Check out Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's artistic abode
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are amongst one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The couple came closer in the Bigg Boss 9 house and fell in love. Though they were dating before Bigg Boss, staying in the house together made their bond stronger. The two tied the wedding knot in December 2016. It was a simple court marriage followed by sangeet, mehendi and reception. The couple is known for their artistic taste and they complement each other perfectly. Here, take a look at  the couple's dreamy hone. 

Living room- There is a huge living room with large leather look brown couches and designer lights. The glass table and wall decor make the room look luxurious. 
 
Kitchen- The kitchen had a minimalistic design with a white storage area and a black cooktop. 
See here- Click
 
Bedroom- The bedroom décor is beautiful and had a quirky touch with hats on the wall. There are wooden panels on the back of the bed and a wooden side table along with a stylish lamp. 
 
Dining area- The dining area comprises a huge pin-up board along with some wall décor. The wooden dining table and chairs add a classic touch to the area. 
 

Balcony- It seems like the favorite corner of the house for Kishwer as she loves to click pictures here. The area has a green carpet and is full of plants. The look is completed with wooden chairs, stylish cushions and some beautiful wall décor. 

Washroom- The washroom is very simple with wood and glasswork. There are some plants in the washroom with a minimal look.

Also read- Mom to be Kishwer Merchant is excited for her baby; Shares childhood photo of her and Suyyash Rai

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

You may like these
Kishwer Merchant reveals Suyyash now calls her 'GOLMATOL' as she talks about gaining weight during pregnancy
Mom to be Kishwer Merchant amps up the maternity fashion game; Flaunts her baby bump in denim jeans & crop top
Kishwer Merchant strikes a pose for a PHOTO with Suyyash Rai as she flaunts her baby bump; Says ‘Bring it on’
Kishwer Merchant feels blessed for conceiving naturally; Says her & Suyyash Rai’s folks were longing for baby
Mom to be Kishwer Merchant shares throwback video from Maldives trip giving the first glimpse of her baby bump
EXCLUSIVE: Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai on turning parents: It's a SURPRISE baby, we were just shocked