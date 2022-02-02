Check out luxurious car collection of Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is riding high due to her Bigg Boss 15 win currently. She has recently won the reality show and also at the same time grabbed the lead actress role of Naagin 6. The actress has all the reasons to be happy. Well, even her love life is also in news. She has been dating Karan Kundrra and the duo is very open about their relationship. They had fallen for each other on Bigg Boss 15.

Well, Tejasswi began her acting career with Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. She played Dhara’s role. Following this, she portrayed the lead role of Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur opposite Namish Taneja. Then the actress was seen in Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki opposite Affan Khan. After Pehredaar Piya Ki ended, Prakash was re-cast as Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya opposite Rohit Suchanti. She has also been part of Karn Sangini opposite Aashim Gulati.

She has also participated in Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Apart from this the actress also owns an expensive car. She is a proud owner of the Red color Hyundai i-20 car.

The Hyundai i20 starts at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol variant ranges between Rs 6.79 lakh - Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variant ranges between Rs 8.19 lakh - Rs 10.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

