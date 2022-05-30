Check out the luxury car collection of Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor started his acting career with the show Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. He was also appreciated for his acting skills in Seven, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tu Aashiqui, and others. He has also worked in movies including Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Heroine, Gippi, and others. He will be soon seen in a Marathi movie, “Sarsenapati Hambirrao”.

The actor was last seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, in which his relationship with Shamita Shetty became quite popular among the masses. Even after coming out of the show, the couple is often spotted together in the city. Raqesh has recently shifted to Mumbai from Pune. Raqesh Bapat is known to be a very calm and reserved person. He is a very talented sculptor and often shares pictures of his art on social media. The actor is also very fond of luxury cars and here is a list of cars owned by the actor.

Hyundai Elantra

First car owned by Raqesh Bapat is Hyundai Elantra and it costs approx. rupees 20 lakhs. The Hyundai Elantra has 2 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Diesel engine is 1582 cc and 1493 cc while the Petrol engine is 1999 cc. It is available with Manual & Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Elantra has a mileage of 15 kmpl . The Elantra is a four-seater with 4 cylinder car.

Audi Q7

Raqesh Bapat bought the luxury car Audi Q7 a few months back and it costs approximately rupees 80 lakhs. The Audi Q7 has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 2995 cc . It is available with Automatic transmission.Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Q7 has a mileage of 11.21 kmpl . The Q7 is a 7 seater 6 cylinder car and has length of 5064mm, width of 1970mm and a wheelbase of 2999.

