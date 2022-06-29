Check out Nia Sharma's classy and cosy house that will leave you amazed; PICS

Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the TV world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statements. She often grabs attention with her bold avatar. Apart from her voguish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her amazing performance. Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Speaking of her personal life, Nia resides in an amazing apartment in Mumbai and she has often shared glimpses of her lavish house on her Instagram handle. Let's have a look inside her luxurious home.

Entrance

There is a simple entrance with a dark brown wooden door and a mirror near the door.

Living area

There is an expansive living area based on an all-white theme. There is a brown sofa and a big wardrobe and an exquisite chandelier as well.

Dining Area

The dining area is in the living area, and the dining table has white cushioned chairs and a white table. There are also some beautiful small plants on the table. Above this amazing dining table, there are exquisite chandeliers that add a more lavish look to the area.

Bedroom

The bedroom is also based on an all-white theme and has glass walls on the side of the room. It has a huge cosy bed and also a Television installed right opposite the bed.

Balcony:

There is a simple balcony with glass walls and some plants on the side.

