Check out Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s expensive car collection

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They never fail by giving us a couple of goals. It was during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 the couple revealed that their relationship is going through a bad phase. But after they had worked hard on their relationship and proved that love can change any phase of our life. Currently, Abhinav is seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the actress is seen in the daily soap Shakti.

It is a well-known fact that they love traveling and leaves any chance of exploring a new place. Even during the lockdown, their Instagram feed was filled with pictures of them exploring the hidden treasure of Himachal Pradesh. Their road trips became viral on social media. Meanwhile, the couple also has an expensive collection of cars. Right from Mercedes to Volkswagen Jetta, they own a huge collection. The actress is often seen dropping pictures of the cars when she is on a road trip.

The actors work hard and then they deserve also to have expensive cars. Many celebrities own very expensive cars. Well, today let’s take a look at Rubina and Abhinav’s collection of cars through pictures:

To note, recently they were seen in a music video Tumse Pyaar Hai. In the song, the couple plays small-town lovers, which was shot in Punjab. Impressed by Rubina's beauty, it's love at first sight for Abhinav. She is looking beautiful in ethnic suits, while the actor looks cool as the Punjabi munda riding his Bullet. The song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.

Also Read: VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik is ready to cast ‘black magic’ as she decks up in different looks