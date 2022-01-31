Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s first look as Naagin; Show commences from 12 February

Tejasswi Prakash is on cloud nine as the actress became the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 after staying for over 4 months in the house. Adding to her joy, it was announced in finale episode that Tejasswi will be playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Naagin 6. Confirming the news, Ekta Kapoor has shared first promo of the show with Tejasswi Prakash in lead role.

As per the recent teaser of the upcoming season of Naagin, there will much more entertainment, thrill and action in the show. In the teaser Tejasswi Prakash is seen dressed as gorgeous Naagin as she sets forth to save the entire human race from a global threat. Tejasswi is seen dressed in a golden attire with gold jewellery. Ekta Kapoor captioned, “Apne bhavya roop aur teeno kaal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachaane a rahi hai Naagin !!! Naagin 6 !! 12th February se Sat and Sun raat 8 baje only on Colors !!!”