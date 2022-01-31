Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s first look as Naagin; Show commences from 12 February
As per the recent teaser of the upcoming season of Naagin, there will much more entertainment, thrill and action in the show. In the teaser Tejasswi Prakash is seen dressed as gorgeous Naagin as she sets forth to save the entire human race from a global threat. Tejasswi is seen dressed in a golden attire with gold jewellery. Ekta Kapoor captioned, “Apne bhavya roop aur teeno kaal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachaane a rahi hai Naagin !!! Naagin 6 !! 12th February se Sat and Sun raat 8 baje only on Colors !!!”
See promo here-
Tejasswi Prakash has been through numerous ups and downs in the Bigg Boss 15 and finally emerged as the winner of the season. Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up and Karan Kundrra was the second runner up of the season. Tejasswi was offered the show inside the Bigg Boss house and she also gave a special performance dressed as Naagin.
