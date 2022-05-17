Check out TV heartthrob Gurmeet Choudhary’s luxurious car collection

Gurmeet Choudhary is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actor started his acting career with the show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, but he rose to fame with his mythological show Ramayan, where he played the role of Ram and his wife Debina Bonnerjee played the role of Sita. The actor has also worked in the shows including Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, and more.

Talking about his personal life, Gurmeet Choudhary dated his Ramayan co-star Debina Bonnerjee for a few years, and the couple got married on 15th November 2011. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl in April and they have named her Leanna. Gurmeet Choudhary is fond of cars and he is the owner of the following cars.

Toyota Etios

The Toyota Platinum Etios has 1 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Diesel engine is 1364 cc while the Petrol engine is 1496 cc . It is available with Manual transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Platinum Etios has a mileage of 16.78 to 23.59 kmpl & Ground clearance of Platinum Etios is 174mm. The Platinum Etios is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has length of 4265mm, width of 1695mm and a wheelbase of 2550mm.

Mercedes-Benz

Gurmeet Choudhary became the proud owner of the luxury car Mercedes-Benz in 2019. It is a dark blue high-end car. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has 1 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Diesel engine is 1993 cc while the Petrol engine is 1496 cc . It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the C-Class has a mileage of. The C-Class is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has length of 4793, width of 2033 and a wheelbase of 2865.

