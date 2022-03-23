Checkout the lavish home of Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India is a reality based show which offered a massive platform for budding entrepreneurs to elaborate on their business plan and the startup with high potential got investment from the shark. There were six investors or sharks, who are prominent business owners themselves. One among them is Ashneer Grover. He was the founder of BharatPe app, but some time back he parts ways from the company due to certain complex issues. The businessman Ashneer Grover is married to Madhuri Jain Grover and they gave two kids. Here we are offering glimpse into the beautiful home of the couple.

Living area-

There is a huge space with cream-colored cushioned sofas in the living area. There is a wooden centre table with some plant decorations on the side. There is a beautiful carpet and a beautiful lamp on the side. On one side there are glass walls overlooking the city.

Dining area-

There is a wooden dining table with a cover on the top of it. The chairs are made of dark wood with cushioned seats.

Bar-

There is a mini wooden bar with few stools on the side.

Kitchen-

There is an open kitchen with white wooden cabinets and white cookstove. There is a black slab on the side.

Bedroom-

There is a massive bedroom with a furry design grey headrest. There are large wooden cupboard on the side and white painted side tables, with lamp on them. There are curtains on around the bed and a dreamcatcher in the centre.

Kids room-

The kids room has beige coloured bed with cushioned headrest. There is a wooden cupboard and study table on the side. There are some chairs and a TV opposite to the bed.

Balcony-

There is a simple balcony with glass work and metal railings.

Also read- Shark Tank India: MBA from IIM, scholarship of 6000 euros & more, lesser-known facts about Ashneer Grover