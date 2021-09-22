Checkout the vibrant and colourful home of Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal & bae Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal’s happiness is unbounded these days as she was declared the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by . The actress was overwhelmed by the love and support she received from the audience. In the last week of the show, she was visited by her love Varun Sood and they became emotional on seeing each other. Divya had been equally supportive of Varun, when he was in Cape Town for the shooting for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The duo is presently one of the most adorable couples of the television industry and have been living together for more than two years. Here is a look into the beautiful home shared by the two.

Living area- The living area has a serene white surrounding with white paint on the walls. There are blue couches with colorful cushions.

Recreational area- Behind the couch is a beautiful recreational area with white bench and a blue window pane. There is also a neon sign, which says ‘do epic shit’.

Dining area- There is a dark wood dining table set in the living area. It has glass top and beige cushion seats.

Workout area- There is a dedicated workout area near the balcony. There are some workout equipment also present for them.

Kitchen- There is very simple kitchen with grey cooktop and wide space for easy cooking. It has white cupboards on the top and dark brown cabinet below the cooktop. The walls of the kitchen are white.

Bedroom- There is an adorable bedroom with a cute décor and plants on the shelves. It has a huge window on the side and TV in front of the bed.

Mirror- They have full size mirror in the bedroom with Led lights and wardrobes on each side.