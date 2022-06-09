Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik & more are the 'coolest' Khatron Ke Khiladi's, recreate ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moments

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the most awaited stunt reality show of the year. The season has taken the excitement and thrill of the fans to another level with the dangerous stunts and tasks. The contestants of the season are also geared up for giving their best for the show. Apart from doing the stunts, the contestants are also seen having lots of fun together when they are not shooting. In the recent post by Chetna Pande, she is seen having a great time with other contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha and others.

In the post shared by Dilwale movie fame Chetna Pande, she is seen jumping out of a truck with Rubina Dilaik and sharing a coffee break with Kanika Mann. She is also seen hanging out with Mohit Malik and Sriti Jha. The contestants are enjoying their time in Cape Town and forming friendship in their trip. In the video, Chetna Captioned, “Dil Chahta Hai.”

Chetna had earlier shared, that she is very excited to work with Rohit Shetty again. She has worked with him in Dilwale and the experience she had on the sets has been great. She said that she is going to meet him again but this time as a contestant and there is nothing better than this. She said, “He’s a fabulous human being, during Dilwale, he took care of everything and he’s amazing. I have always been his fan. Now, I am going to do all the tasks and stunts in front of him and it can’t get better than this.” Rohit Shetty will be hosting the present season of the show.

