Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal breakdown on Indian Idol 11 during promotions; Here’s why

As Deepika Padukone promoted Chhapaak on Indian Idol 11 with Laxmi Agarwal, the ladies came across an emotional moment which left them teary-eyed.

Meghna Gulzar’s much talked about movie Chhapaak, starring in the lead, is all set to hit the screens next week. The movie is based on the inspiring life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal with Deepika essaying her role on the big screen. While the fans are eagerly waiting for Chhapaak, the team is also promoting it extensively. Recently, Deepika Padukone made an appearance at Sony TV’s singing based reality show Indian Idol 11. Interestingly, the Padmaavat actress was accompanied by Laxmi on the show.

While it was an overwhelming moment for Laxmi, Deepika made a big revelation saying that it was the former’s dream to participate in Indian Idol. However, she couldn’t do that because of the acid attack. Laxmi’s happy moments on the show didn’t end here. Soon, the lady made her dream come true after she sang the song ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ on the show. It was indeed an emotional moment for Laxmi who broke down while singing the song. Interestingly, her performance even left Deepika Padukone and Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar in tears.

Did you know that it was @TheLaxmiAgarwal's dream to come on the #IndianIdol stage as a contestant? Tune in now and know more about her life and journey on #IndianIdol11. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @deepikapadukone #NewYearSpecial pic.twitter.com/kK4gIDh17M — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 4, 2020

Laxmi’s performance received a huge round of applause by the judges and she was over the moon with the adulation coming her way. Talking about the same, Laxmi stated, “I had left my home to participate in Indian Idol because it was my dream to come and sing on this stage, but this unfortunate event delayed my dream. Even today my dream is alive and today because of this movie and the love of all my well-wishers I am on this stage of Indian Idol.”

Moving on to Chhapaak, the Meghna Gulzar directorial also star Vikrant Massey in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the 70MM screen on January 10, 2020.

