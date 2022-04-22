Chhavi Mittal, battling Breast Cancer, reveals how she overcame negative emotions in an inspiring note

Recently, actress Chhavi Mittal revealed on her Instagram handle about being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The actress had written an emotional and inspiring note to share how she is dealing with the illness. After this post, her fans and friends dropped supportive messages. On April 22, Chhavi took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of herself and described her battle with negative emotions and how she is trying to overcome it.

In the caption, Chhavi wrote, "I’ve been thinking a lot. Why does cancer happen? What’s the reason? Is it coz of a bad lifestyle, bad eating habits, some kind of food, lack of sleep, stress…. What is it? But the more I think about it, the more I feel it’s related to thoughts. Feelings of anger, grudge, hatred, or unfulfilled desires, compromises made, unmet expectations, and such negative emotions." She further added, "I checked myself into a hotel yesterday, disconnected myself from the world, and did a lot of souls searching for hidden, buried emotions.. Frankly I don’t know if this is true, but it did put me in a better place. I mentally forgave a lot of people, let go of a lot of demons I was unknowingly holding on to.. and prepared myself for what lies ahead. Can I really prepare myself for the unknown though? But one thing is for sure.. it maybe tough, but I’m tougher."

Soon after this, fans showered her post with their love and appreciated her for bravely fighting the illness.

Chhavi recently opened up about her battle with breast cancer in a long post on social media. Since then, she expresses all her ups and downs through this hard journey with her fans. Chhavi also has been encouraging people to overcome their battles by sharing anecdotes of her own battle with Cancer.

