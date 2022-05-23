Chhavi Mittal begins her radiotherapy sessions post breast cancer surgery: 'I’m determined to conquer'

Chhavi Mittal recently underwent breast cancer surgery, and within a few days of recovery, the actress has to begin her radiotherapy sessions. She posted a note about how she is dreading fighting this battle but is also determined enough to emerge victoriously. Her radiotherapy sessions began on Monday (May 23) and she has been warned about its side effects before by many. Chhavi may have put up a brave front throughout her battle with cancer, the radiotherapy sessions are bothering her and she asked everyone to wish her luck.

Chhavi Mittal's note about her radiotherapy sessions

Chhavi Mittal wrote a note that talks about signing a consent form before taking up the sessions and its severe side effects. Here's what the post read, "Just when I started feeling normal, a new journey begins. My radiotherapy starts today and I’ve been told to expect some side effects which I’m not comfortable with. I’ve been asked before by many, if chemo or radiotherapy is the patient’s choice. Well technically you need to sign the consent form… but in all fairness, it’s your doctor who decides your line of treatment because he’s the expert. And his focus is on saving your life, not avoiding side effects. (sic)"

Chhavi Mittal will undergo 20 cycles of radiation

The actress continued by writing that living means breathing with happiness for her and she will have 20 cycles of radiation. "But the side effects of radiation will have to spare me.. coz for me living is not just breathing, it’s breathing with happiness.. and that means that I always wanna feel whole. Thankfully my doctor gets that and he’s holding my hand through this every minute. I’m determined to conquer this journey and come out victorious on the other side. Wish me luck guys… main chali… Fyi, I’ll be given 20 cycles of radiation.. 5 days a week for 4 weeks. #breastcancer (sic)," concluded Chhavi.

Take a look at Chhavi's video here:

Chhavi has turned out to be quite an inspiration for everyone and has been sharing her journey of fighting cancer with her fans. The actress has been regularly posting her health updates on Instagram.

