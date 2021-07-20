Chhavi Mittal on being body shamed: Doesn’t bother me, took stand for others

Chhavi Mittal said she knows her strengths and weaknesses and is confident enough to accept herself the way she is. Read on to know more.

One of the well-known faces of the television industry, Chhavi Mittal, recently faced body-shaming. The actor slammed trolls for trying to body-shame her on social media. A user commented on one of her posts that her hands looked like “skeleton”. The actor posted the grab on her Instagram handle for everyone to see. She wrote, “I was quietly going through the comments on my recent videos and there were some nice ones, some not so nice, and some which offered really constructive criticism. Thank you for that! And then there was this sitting there staring me in the face.”

The actor added, “Well, dear "Ab Bas", I just want to say, ab bas. Let's stop women body shaming women. My hands do a lot for my kids and my community. They may look their age (which is 40) or may look more. But one thing they always do is make me look and feel amazing” Mittal had also cited in her post that calling someone “skinny” is as disrespectful as calling them fat.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the same, Chhavi said, “The reason that comment got my attention was because since my ‘20s people have been telling me that I have very rough hands. It touched upon a nerve somewhere when this person said that my hand looked old. I know I have skinny hands, I don’t mind it.” Chhavi added that she is confident enough to accept herself the way she is. She knows her strengths and weaknesses and loves the way she is.

Take a look:

Elaborating on this, she said people need to start looking at each other from within. She said, “That’s what we do. It doesn’t bother me when someone doesn’t like me. But I took a stand to do that because I know it bothers a lot of people. People think I’m perfect because I’m an actor but I still get body shamed.”

Chhavi concluded by saying that so many people use ‘atrocious filters’ to look fair or thin and that’s why negative comments on their social media posts bother them.

