Chhavi Mittal calls out trolls for their ‘double standards’ & hate comments on her Breast Cancer journey posts

Actress Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with Breast Cancer a few months back. The actress has been braving the entire process from tests to treatment to the recovery phase. She has been quite vocal about her journey on social media and has been keeping her fan updated through her posts. The actress has received lots of love and best wishes from her fans, but there are some people who also spoke negatively about her posts and pics. Chhavi recently addressed the negative comments and shared her thoughts on them.

She shared two pictures of herself and wrote a long note. She said, “Here are 2 pictures which I shared on social media. The first one is my breast cancer announcement post, while the second is documenting my post-cancer recovery and progress. In both pictures, I’m wearing the exact same clothes. In both pictures my breasts are a tad bit visible. In fact in the first one, I’ve taken my T-shirt off.

While the cancer announcement post may have more of my breasts on display, emotional as I was (am) about the cancer, trying to fight the fear of what lay ahead.. whether I’ll ever be the same again, or will I lead a life of compromise… it incited a lot of love and applaud from netizens, with no mention (& rightly so) of the cleavage.



While fighting cancer, I mustered up all the courage that was within me, and decided that if anything, quality of life will be even better than it was pre-cancer.. coz after this fight if I survive, I’ll only be stronger than ever!



I shared this with the world and documented every stage of my recovery (still recovering, still share). But while everybody thought it courageous of me to announce it the way I did, the second picture invited hate comments saying “sab kuchh share nahi karna chahiye”, “this is not dignified”, “dont know what she’s trying to be” etc….



Let me tell you, dear women, coz obviously you don’t know it… Firstly, this is double standards. Secondly, the association that I have with my breasts is beyond explanation. I have fought a very hard battle to save them.. to keep them strong.. to make sure they function the way they should and to ensure that they’re cancer free forever. While the forever struggle will last forever, I will continue to document my victories like I always have unabashedly. If anything, I’m so damn proud of my body, not because of the way it looks, but because of the strength it has shown me. Because of what it allows me to do. And even more proud of my breasts, because only I know what they’ve endured and it’s no mean feat to not just be survivors, but fighters all the way.



But for the ones who can only hear sob stories and underdog stories, let me remind you… this page is not for the faint-hearted.

