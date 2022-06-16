Chhavi Mittal 'can't keep calm' as radiation therapy is finally over; Reveals how Pooja Gor helped her with it

Chhavi Mittal has become quite an inspiration to thousands of women dealing with breast cancer. The actress has been upfront about her breast cancer journey from the very start. She has been sharing details of her treatment process from the detection of cancer to her post-surgery recovery stage. She has been going through radiation therapy for the past few days. However, the good news is that she is finally done with all her radiation therapy sessions and will be fully cured after a month. She also shared how Pooja Gor helped her during the radiation sessions.

Chhavi penned down a long inspiring message on social media with a bunch of pictures while sharing this news with her fans. She captioned, “I can’t keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I’ll be a free bird! Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place. And image 3 has a story! I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given & when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath holding time, I would always count in my mind… Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2…. In this picture @poojagor accompanied me for my radiation session and when I shared this tiny bit of info with her, she told me a joke that changed my counting for the rest of the sessions “How does a hippi count his wives??,Mrs hippi 1, Mrs hippi 2…” Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can’t thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me! Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs hippi 32.”

See the post here-

Soon after the actress made the announcement, fans along with fellow celebrities and close friends started congratulating her for the same. Karan V Grover wrote, “Gettn ready to party on ur birthday …”, Ayaz Khan wrote, “Woohoo”, Parull Chaudhry wrote, “happiness is seeing you happy & healthy”, Pooja Gor wrote, “And the countdown begins: 1 Mrs Hippie, 2 Mrs Hippie…”, etc. Her fans also appreciated her saying, “You mk this all look so damn easy ....how do u do this girl!! Big hug and to you....you r a hero.” Many other commented on her post as they called her an inspiration.

