Chhavi Mittal 'carries her childish smile' as she battles with pain post her Breast Cancer surgery; PIC

Chhavi Mittal recently opened up about her Breast Cancer surgery on social media. The actress has been continuously giving updates about her treatment procedure and other steps involved in the process. She has been showing immense courage and positive energy while going through the painful cancer treatment, which has made her an inspiration for many. Chhavi has also been getting best wishes from multiple fans. She recently shared about waiting for some reports, which will decide the next phase of treatment.

In the post shared by Chhavi Mittal, she spoke about carrying your own sunshine and being positive in the face of all hurdles. She shared that she is in lots of pain and had a body fluid bag attached to her, but it has not deterred her spirit. She shared in the captions, ““Wherever you go, no matter the weather, carry your own sunshine”. Anthony J.Angelo I always carry my sunshine, but nowadays I’m also carrying this body fluid drain bag with me coz it’s stitched to my body rn. Basically a mandate with every big surgery. This is the reason I’m not being discharged and I sincerely, truly, madly, deeply want this off of me! The other thing that I ALWAYS carry with me, NO MATTER WHAT, is my childish smile.. when the doc asks me how I’m doing today, I flash my smile and say, “I’m in pain”. Trust me that really helps make things better! This is a must-try tip for you today. May not take the cancer away, but will surely wipe away the pain. Today’s update: waiting for the histopathology report to know the next steps for treatment. Wish me luck #gettingthere #onestepatatime #cancerfighter #fightagainstcancer #fightagainstbreastcancer #breastcancer #postsurgery #postop #postopcare”

See the post here-

Chhavi Mittal is married to Mohit Hussein and the couple recently completed 17 years of their marriage. She had shared an adorable post for her husband from the hospital.

