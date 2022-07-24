Chhavi Mittal completes three months of her breast cancer surgery; Says 'Still have a long way to go'

Chhavi Mittal is an avid social media user and has fearlessly penned her entire journey on Instagram of battling breast cancer. She posted a happy picture of herself and expressed her feelings about being diagnosed with the disease, her pre-surgery and post-surgery experience, and chemotherapy. Chhavi wishes to inspire others through her journey and therefore is quite vocal about this tough phase in her life. On July 24, the actress completed three months of her breast cancer surgery and spoke about her heart beating faster than usual.

Chhavi Mittal's note read, "Today my heart beats fast as I complete 3 months since the breast cancer surgery. Extremely happy with the progress I’ve made and patting my back for the positivity I continue to maintain. But mostly proud of the various things I’ve learnt about cancer first hand, and through the experience of my other fellow cancer brothers and sisters. Some of those facts are that a lot of times it’s curable, the treatment, however slow, does have light at the end of the tunnel, chemo, and radiation might affect your hair, but they don’t have to affect your spirits! And most importantly, your disease may not be in your control, but you can definitely control how the recovery pans out."

Furthermore, Chhavi added, "I’ve seen so many cancer patients heading to work straight after chemo, I did that every day after radiation.. and I want to say, that I haven’t heard many patients talk about the positive experiences, but have heard so many caregivers use words like “bechara” for cancer patients! Please don’t do that! They’re far from becharas, and are in fact strength personified!"

Chhavi Mittal concluded the note by writing, "I still have a long way to go before I’m a 100%, but I’m sharing my everyday recovery journey so at least some of the preconceived notions around cancer can be changed. And for all those cancer-diagnosed patients who DM me, “I’m scared”, go and watch my journey since I was diagnosed, and I hope it makes you as fearless as me. #breastcancerwarrior #breastcancer #cancer #cancersurvivor #breastcancersurvivor #fighter #cancerfighter #neverbackdown #chhavimittalcancerrecovery (sic)."

