Chhavi Mittal condemns people for flinching at her Breast Cancer surgery scars; Says 'Imagine what I felt'

Actress Chhavi Mittal is a popular face of the Telly world and has worked in several TV shows. The actress recently underwent Breast Cancer surgery and fought back like a warrior. She handled the situation with immense courage and positivity and spoke about all her ups and downs through this difficult journey with her fans. Chhavi has been sharing all the aftermath she is suffering post her surgery. She is constantly promoting self-love and motivating others too. The actress today shared another inspirational post on her social media account where she talks about her surgery scars.

Chhavi uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and looked beautiful in a yellow backless outfit. Sharing these pictures, in the caption, she wrote, "Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar… there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me! But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never! They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor" Netizens have praised her confidence in the comment section and have showered her with good wishes.

Speaking of Chhavi's Breast cancer battle, she underwent Breast Cancer surgery on April 25. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." Soon after her discharge, the actress took baby steps toward recovery and has been sharing everything on the social media platform.

On the work front, Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such as Krishnadasi and Teen Bahuraniyan. She is married to Mohit Hussein and has two children, Arham and Areeza.

