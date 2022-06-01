Chhavi Mittal congratulates Karan V Grover & Poppy Jabbal; Says 'Finally, the two are married'

Popular Television actor Karan V Grover has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Poppy Jabbal, after dating for more than a decade. The duo got hitched for life in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family members and friends. After tying the knot, both Karan and Poppy shared their wedding picture on social media with a lovely caption. The industry friends too were surprised to see him as the groom and congratulated the couple for taking the plunge. Actress Chhavi Mittal who is one of Karan's closest friends could not make it to the wedding due to her breast cancer treatment.

In a chat with Etimes, Chhavi revealed that as she is undergoing her breast cancer treatment due to which it was impossible for her to mark her presence at Karan's wedding. However, she shares that if the wedding would have been in Mumbai she would have definitely attended it. Chhavi also says that once the newlyweds are back in the city she would meet them and spend some time together. Congratulating the newlyweds, Chhavi adds, "We all were waiting for this day when they would get married. That's because we all knew that this was supposed to happen one day, but we didn't know when. Finally, the two are married and I want to wish them a happy married life."

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's decade long relationship

For the unversed, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor has been in a relationship with Poppy for over a decade. In one of his earlier interviews, the actor had stated that he wasn't keen on getting married. Seems like he had a change of mind and the couple had their dream wedding in the hills.

Speaking of Chhavi Mittal, the actress was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in the first week of April. She has been handling the situation with courage and positivity. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free."

Also Read: 'Karan V Grover & Poppy Jabbal's wedding has made me believe in love' Sonnalli Seygall- EXCLUSIVE