Chhavi Mittal dances & feels 'liberating' with her daughter amid recovery from breast cancer surgery; VIDEO

Chhavi Mittal is recuperating from her breast cancer surgery and is undergoing radiation processes. The actress has been putting up a brave front and handling every situation with a smile on her face. In the new video uploaded by Chhavi, she is seen twinning with her daughter, Areeza in a black and white striped top paired with comfy lower pants. They were seen having a fun time as they grooved with each other on the trending reel. Chhavi posted the video on her Instagram handle and talked about how making a simple dance reel would feel so "liberating."

Chhavi Mittal captioned this video with her daughter as "Never thought making a simple dance reel would be so liberating! I can move my hands and twin with my princess, aur kya chahiye! #grateful for recovering nicely from the surgery. Radiation is going well too. So far so good. One day at a time. #dancereels #reels #cancerupdate #chhavimittal (sic)" Fans couldn't stop praising Chhavi for her positive outlook on life. Some even pointed out the sweet mother-daughter bond.

Check out the Instagram post here:

The actress also shared a video of the warm welcome she received on the first day at work after her surgery. She captioned it, "The welcome I received on the sets was so heartwarming! Watch how my first day on shoot was post the surgery in the new vlog now streaming. (sic)"

Watch the post here:

Chhavi is determined to not bow down to cancer and has started working out too. She is taking small steps at a time and winning hearts. Chhavi's radiation sessions have also begun and a few days ago, she shared the markings for it too. For the unversed, the 41-year-old was diagnosed with stage two cancer in the first week of April after the doctors diagnosed a lump. Chhavi's family, friends, and children have been very supportive of her during this entire process.

