Chhavi Mittal dances & feels 'liberating' with her daughter amid recovery from breast cancer surgery; VIDEO
Chhavi Mittal twins with her daughter as they dance together amid recovery from her breast cancer surgery.
Chhavi Mittal is recuperating from her breast cancer surgery and is undergoing radiation processes. The actress has been putting up a brave front and handling every situation with a smile on her face. In the new video uploaded by Chhavi, she is seen twinning with her daughter, Areeza in a black and white striped top paired with comfy lower pants. They were seen having a fun time as they grooved with each other on the trending reel. Chhavi posted the video on her Instagram handle and talked about how making a simple dance reel would feel so "liberating."
Chhavi Mittal captioned this video with her daughter as "Never thought making a simple dance reel would be so liberating! I can move my hands and twin with my princess, aur kya chahiye! #grateful for recovering nicely from the surgery. Radiation is going well too. So far so good. One day at a time. #dancereels #reels #cancerupdate #chhavimittal (sic)" Fans couldn't stop praising Chhavi for her positive outlook on life. Some even pointed out the sweet mother-daughter bond.
Check out the Instagram post here:
The actress also shared a video of the warm welcome she received on the first day at work after her surgery. She captioned it, "The welcome I received on the sets was so heartwarming! Watch how my first day on shoot was post the surgery in the new vlog now streaming. (sic)"
Watch the post here:
Chhavi is determined to not bow down to cancer and has started working out too. She is taking small steps at a time and winning hearts. Chhavi's radiation sessions have also begun and a few days ago, she shared the markings for it too. For the unversed, the 41-year-old was diagnosed with stage two cancer in the first week of April after the doctors diagnosed a lump. Chhavi's family, friends, and children have been very supportive of her during this entire process.
