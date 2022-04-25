Chhavi Mittal dances in the hospital before undergoing Breast Cancer surgery; Fans call her 'rockstar'

Chhavi Mittal is one of those television actresses quite active on social media and often keep fans intrigued with her social media posts. A week ago, Chhavi took to her social media handle to announce about being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Since then, she shared all her ups and downs through this hard journey with her fans. Today, Chhavi is going to undergo breast cancer surgery. She uploaded a picture of her, and wrote, "It’s time". In the picture, Chhavi is lying on the hospital bed and holding onto someone's hand. Yesterday as she was prepping for her operation, the actress was caught doing something surprising in the hospital.

Chhavi took to her Instagram handle yesterday and shared a video of her grooving on the beats of Bop Daddy by Falz and Ms Banks. However, she was then caught by her husband Mohit Hussein in the middle of her dance. But later, we can see Mohit also grooving on the song. Sharing this video, Chhavi wrote, "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill! So I’m chilling". Fans and friends have dropped good wishes in the comment section and also wished her a speedy recovery.

Click Here to watch the video

Chhavi also shared a video before heading to the hospital in which we can see her hugging her kids and smiling despite fighting her battle. The actress has been quite open about all the phases that she has gone through after being diagnosed with this illness. Chhavi also has been encouraging people to overcome their battles by sharing anecdotes of her own battle with Cancer.

On the work front, Chhavi has also been a part of many TV shows that include Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Naagin, Tumhari Disha, Viraasat, Krishnadasi, and Ek Chutki Aasman.

