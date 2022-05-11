Chhavi Mittal encourages fans to work towards dreams; Says 'I’m working towards healing' after Cancer surgery

Actress Chhavi Mittal is a popular face of the Telly world and she has worked in several TV shows. The actress has been vocal about her Breast Cancer diagnosis and treatment over the past few weeks. Her courage and positivity have made her an inspiration for many people. Chhavi was recently discharged from the hospital, and the actress is taking baby steps towards healing. Two days ago, Chhavi shared a video on her Instagram handle where she was seen getting ready and doing her makeup for a shoot. Yesterday, she shared another inspiring note and informed her fans that she felt great after getting back to work.

Today she shared another motivating message with her fans, and the actress looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera. Taking to her Instagram handle, Chhavi shared a picture of herself dressed in an off-white top and paired it with ripped jeans, and has completed her look by adding a red blazer on her top. Sharing this picture, in the caption, Chhavi writes, "You will only receive what you work towards. So pause, introspect, analyse… what have you been working for? Happiness? Success? Fitness? Weight loss? Victories? That dream house? That dream job? Money? Or have you been working towards getting sympathy, pity, grief? Think. And don’t tell me. Just tell yourself. I’m working towards healing… abs that’s what I’m receiving. #lifecare #cancercare".

On the work front, Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such as Krishnadasi and Teen Bahuraniyan. She is married to Mohit Hussein and has two children, Arham and Areeza.

Also Read: Chhavi Mittal pens another inspiring note post her breast cancer surgery, says 'Baby steps are so underrated'