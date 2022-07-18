Chhavi Mittal enjoys new skipping technique in gym, says she ‘feels like a child’; VIDEO

Chhavi Mittal has become quite a popular name in the past few months. The actress had recently braved breast cancer treatment and slowly she is trying to bring normalcy to her life. The actress has been quite vocal about her cancer treatment journey from her diagnosis to the recovery phase. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares posts about her workout sessions. In the recent video, Chhavi is seen happily skipping the rope.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen in a bright orange top and black tights. She paired the look with a red cap and black shoes. She is seen skipping in the video. Chhavi captioned, “Feeling like a child learning new skills! Thank you @rohit220876 for teaching me the technique. Ladki ab aag lagayegi.”

See the video here-

On the work front, Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such as Krishnadasi and Teen Bahuraniyan. She is married to Mohit Hussein and has two children, Arham and Areeza. The actress has acknowledged her little son Arham's efforts and maturity in a post, while she was suffering through this deadly illness. In her social media post, Chhavi wrote, “I’m glad that you are with me through this and constantly remind me of what real courage is… looking at my scars and touching them with your healing touch, being strong and imparting your strength to me…Because really, can this truly be smooth for any mother if she’s consumed with an unhappy child? #proudmom." She shared how her son Arham suddenly turned into a big man and how he motivated her and took care of her post her Breast cancer surgery.

