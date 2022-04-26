Chhavi Mittal expresses gratitude for prayers post her Breast Cancer surgery, says ‘The worst is over’

Chhavi Mittal had recently shared on social media about being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. She has been handling the situation with courage and positivity. She shared about getting operated on Monday. After the operation, the actress posted a long note offering little details about the surgery and she also requested her fans to continue praying for her as she is in a lot of pain. She also thanked her husband for being her constant support.

In her post on Tuesday morning, Chhavi wrote, "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over. Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet… And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again!"

Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such Krishnadasi and Teen Bahuraniyan. She is married to Mohit Hussein and has two children, Arham and Areeza.

