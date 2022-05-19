Chhavi Mittal feels drained & ‘a bundle of nerves’ as she preps for radiotherapy post Breast Cancer surgery

Actress Chhavi Mittal has been quite vocal about her Breast Cancer surgery on social media. The actress has been actively sharing details of the process, from her unsuspecting diagnosis to the surgery. She has also been offering glimpses of her recovery phase as she slowly started doing the daily activities of her life. The actress will be starting her radiotherapy sessions very soon and shared a post talking about feeling jitters about it.

In the post shared by the actress, she has talked about feeling tired and weak at times. Chhavi also talked about the feeling of nervousness as her Radiotherapy session will start next week. She captioned, “There are days I feel energetic and then there are days I feel effete. Like totally dead. Immunity is at an all time low.. cold water gives me a throat ache, AC gives me the sniffles! And I know something is not right when the gym feels like drudgery! Today is that day. Today is also the day I prep for the radiotherapy and I won’t deny I’m a bundle of nerves. Not for the prep but for the cycles to begin from Monday. To all my fellow cancer warriors, esp the ones going through chemo… its not easy, but it’s also not the end. Hang in there. Let’s all come, see and conquer.”

See post here-

Chhavi Mittal had recently shared a sweet post on her son’s birthday as she spent a day with him. She wrote in the post, “As this handsome man turns 3 today, he becomes more stubborn, throws more tantrums, and becomes a lot more than just a handful. But what he doesn’t stop being is immensely sensitive, loving, caring, emotional, intelligent, inquisitive and also… my heart It’s up to parents how they shape their kids when the terrible 3s begin! I’m here for you lil @arhamhussein till my last breath. Happy birthday my boy! You make me proud already!”.

