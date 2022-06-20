Chhavi Mittal feels proud as she acknowledges son Arham's support post her Breast Cancer surgery; PICS

Actress Chhavi Mittal is a popular face of the Telly world and has worked in several TV shows. The actress recently underwent Breast Cancer surgery and fought back like a warrior. Chhavi has been sharing all the aftermath she is suffering post her surgery. Amidst this, the actress has not failed to acknowledge her little son Arham's efforts and maturity while she was suffering through this deadly illness. In her recent social media post, Chhavi shares how her son Arham suddenly turned into a big man and how he motivated her and took care of her post her Breast cancer surgery.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chhavi shared a series few adorable pictures with her son Arham. In the caption, she wrote, "The story of my fight with cancer is incomplete if I don’t mention the part this little man played in it. Amongst the things I did to prep for the surgery, what I dreaded the most was to tell @arhamhussein that I won’t be around for a while. But coming from a baby who hadn’t even completed 3 years then, it was a surprisingly unexpected reaction! For somebody who cried every single morning before I left for office, suddenly became a big boy! Not only did he not cry in my absence, he even behaved well with his care givers who I had stationed in my absence. And when I got back from the hospital and needed to recover, he made sure to remind me every now and then to not pick him up since I was “hurt”. He would repeatedly ask me how my “chot” is and would ask me to show him the stitches. I would tell him that I’m feeling better and he would tell me “par chot toh abhi bhi hai”. He pressed my feet with his little hands, he hugged me with utmost care, asking me each time which my right side is (since that’s where my surgery happened) and if it hurts when he hugs me. Even today when he cries for something and I run to pick him up he reminds me while howling that I shouldn’t pick him up since I’m still not allowed…Arham my love, you make me so proud! And I’m glad that you are with me through this and constantly remind me of what real courage is… looking at my scars and touching them with your healing touch, being strong and imparting your strength to me…Because really, can this truly be smooth for any mother if she’s consumed with an unhappy child? #proudmom"

Speaking of Chhavi's Breast cancer battle, she underwent Breast Cancer surgery on April 25. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." She handled the situation with immense courage and positivity and spoke about all her ups and downs through this difficult journey with her fans. Soon after her discharge, the actress took baby steps toward recovery and has been sharing everything on the social media platform. On the work front, Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such as Krishnadasi and Teen Bahuraniyan. She is married to Mohit Hussein and has two children, Arham and Areeza.

