Chhavi Mittal gives a glimpse of the gym session and flaunts her abs; Fans hail her achievement

Actress Chhavi Mittal is a popular face of the Telly world and has worked in several TV shows. The actress recently underwent Breast Cancer surgery and fought back like a warrior. At present, Chhavi is in her recovery stage and the actress has been leaving no stone unturned to stay healthy and fit. Along with managing her personal and professional life, Chhavi is also concentrating on maintaining a fit physique and positive mental health. Her encouraging social media posts have been hailed by the netizens, and her courage in dealing with the deadly disease has been admired by several.

Chhavi has an active presence on her social media handle and she often shares details about her personal and professional life with her fans. On 9th July, the actress shared a picture of herself from the gym on her Instagram handle. In this picture, Chhavi flaunts her abs and in the caption, she wrote, "Aaj ki taaza khabar Saturday ko gym ko buri tarah use aur abuse kiya gaya aur nateeje mein ladki ke abs nikalte hue paye gaye #whatilivefor".

Check Chhavi's post here-

Speaking of Chhavi's Breast cancer battle, she underwent Breast Cancer surgery on April 25. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." Soon after her discharge, the actress took baby steps toward recovery and has been sharing details on the social media platform.

Chhavi Mittal's career:

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as 'Tumhari Disha', 'Krishnadasi' and 'Ek Chutki Aasma'. She has also featured in shows such as 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' and 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan'. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi'.

