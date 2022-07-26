Chhavi Mittal on her recovery from Breast Cancer: I only wish for good health & peace of mind

Chhavi Mittal is a prominent name in the entertainment industry, she has been part of numerous TV shows as well as web series. The actress has become an inspiration for many people in the past few months as she opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer. She has been sharing details of her diagnosis, surgery and recovery process on social media, which gave strength to many people who are suffering or their loved ones are suffering from cancer. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and she is very happy that she is finally able to work out again.

In the post shared by the actress, Chhavi Mittal is seen in the gym. She had sported a blue crop top and she is seen flaunting her toned physique. The actress shared in the captions, “When you really wish for something, the universe conspires to make sure you have it. But things don’t happen in isolation, they happen in packages. So be careful what you wish for… Like fitness comes with dedication, perseverance, discipline… some other things can come with heartbreak or health issues or an irrevocable loss…. Me? After going through what I have, I only wish for good health and peace of mind for myself and everyone around it…”

See the post here-

On July 24, the actress completed three months of her breast cancer surgery and spoke about her heart beating faster than usual. Chhavi Mittal posted a happy picture of herself and expressed her feelings about being diagnosed with the disease, her pre-surgery and post-surgery experience, and chemotherapy. Chhavi wishes to inspire others through her journey and therefore is quite vocal about this tough phase in her life.

Also read- Chhavi Mittal enjoys new skipping technique in gym, says she ‘feels like a child’; VIDEO