Chhavi Mittal hits the gym for the first time post her breast cancer surgery; Fans call her 'Strong woman'

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in the first week of April. She has been handling the situation with courage and positivity. She shares all her ups and downs through this hard journey with her fans. Chhavi has been encouraging people to overcome their battles by sharing anecdotes of her own battle with Cancer. The actress is taking baby steps to get back to her routine as she recently resumed working. Chhavi achieved another milestone and went to the gym despite knowing that she could not use her right hand.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, Chhavi wrote, "I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough isn’t it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I! What I believe is, you can’t be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can’t be mindful without using your mind, can you? #healing". Her friends from the industry and fans dropped their comments and praised her for being such a strong and inspiring woman.

For the unversed, Chhavi underwent Breast Cancer surgery on April 25. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free."

Also Read: Chhavi Mittal encourages fans to work towards dreams; Says 'I’m working towards healing' after Cancer surgery