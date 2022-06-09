Chhavi Mittal on Mahima Chaudhry's Breast Cancer battle: You're braver than you give yourself credit for

Mahima Chaudhry first entered Bollywood in 1997 with Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and her simplicity and beauty soon became the talk of the town. She delivered several hit films in the past and paved a way straight into the hearts of the people. Mahima was one of the most loved actresses of her time. Today, Anupam Kher shared an emotional video of the actress wherein she narrated her entire journey of discovering she had Breast Cancer, fighting against it, and emerging as a warrior.

Soon after this video, many came out in support of Mahima for talking about her battle with Breast Cancer openly. One of them was Television actress Chhavi Mittal. Chhavi recently underwent Breast Cancer surgery and fought back like a warrior. The actress was quite vocal about her journey and became an inspiration for many. Today, Chhavi shared a picture with actress Mahima Chaudhry and penned a heartfelt note for her. She wrote, "Never ended up posting any pics with you @mahimachaudhry1 Never thought I’d be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say…. You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger… Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior"

Anupam Kher pays tribute to her courage and calls Mahima a 'hero'

Sharing Mahima's video, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from the US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers.” In the video, Mahima Chaudhry reveals how she survived Breast Cancer.

