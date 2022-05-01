Chhavi Mittal pampers herself with salon session at hospital post-cancer surgery: Felt so proud of myself

Popular actress Chhavi Mittal, who has been sharing motivational posts after being diagnosed with cancer, recently paid a visit to the hospital salon post her breast cancer surgery. She shared a video and wrote a lengthy note with it.

In the video, she was seen stepping out of her hospital room in her gown with her face mask on and going down to the salon where she got her hair washed and blow-dried. “I was nervous before attempting this...Yes I went to the salon at the hospital...Never imagined being this happy with a shampoo,” she mentioned it in her video. Sharing it, Chhavi wrote a long note, “Some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried! Big achievement I also took the most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower today. Once again, THANK YOU for the wishes pouring in! And once again, there’s ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there… #cancerfighter”

Fans rushed to the comment section and dropped heart emojis on the video. A fan wrote, "Wow you look gorgeous.....stay blessed," while another called Chhavi an "inspiration."

On Tuesday, the actress penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." She also mentioned, "The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over."

