Chhavi Mittal pens another inspiring note post her breast cancer surgery, says 'Baby steps are so underrated'

Chhavi Mittal has become an inspiration for many people since she opened up about her breast cancer surgery. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in the first week of April and has been handling the situation with courage and positivity. Chhavi has been regularly sharing posts about her health updates on social media. The actress is now focussing on resuming work as she is feeling a little better. Yesterday, she shared a video where she was seen getting ready and doing her makeup for a shoot. She had shared a transition reel as she changed outfits in the video. Chhavi talked about the importance of a smooth transition in her life as she is slowly recovering from the surgery.

Today Chhavi took to her Instagram and shared another inspiring post on healing. Sharing her picture, in the caption, Chhavi writes, "Baby steps are so underrated! Yesterday office was for a short-ish duration but felt great… I believe… when you need to heal, only you know what you need… don’t bother with others judging you and refrain from judging yourself. Do what you NEED to heal… from within and without. #ilovemylife #ilovemyself #ilovemybody" Fans in the comment section complimented her immense positivity.

For the unversed, Chhavi underwent Breast Cancer surgery on April 25. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." She also mentioned, "The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over."

On the work front, Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such Krishnadasi and Teen Bahuraniyan. She is married to Mohit Hussein and has two children, Arham and Areeza.

