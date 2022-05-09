Chhavi Mittal resumes work post her Breast Cancer Surgery; Shares the pain will dissolve inch by inch

Actress Chhavi Mittal has been vocal about her Breast Cancer diagnosis and treatment over the past few weeks. Her courage and positivity have made her an inspiration for many people. The actress was diagnosed with Breast Cancer stage two, a few weeks back. But she did not lose hope in life and handled the situation with bravery as she went through with the surgery. Chhavi has been discharged from the hospital and now she is focussing on resuming work as she is feeling a little better.

In the recent video shared by Chhavi Mittal, she is seen getting ready and doing her makeup for a shoot. She had shared a transition reel as she changed outfits in the video. She talked about the importance of a smooth transition in her life as she is slowly recovering from the surgery. She captioned, “When I sit for my edits, my fav part are the transitions. The snazzier the transitions the better the video looks. The smoother the transitions, the easier cheat shots look! I don’t underestimate the transitions in real life too. While the physiotherapy continues full swing and the pain dissolves inch by inch, I’m starting shoots and full-time office today. Coz the smoother the transition, the lesser painful it’ll be. #LifeGoesOn”

See the post here-

Chhavi has earlier shared a post about feeling better and spending time with her son. She captioned, “Yesterday felt normal after so many weeks! Spent time with both my men and experienced undivided attention, unconditional love, and buckets full of adoration! I love you no end.”

Also read- Chhavi Mittal shares her health update post Breast Cancer surgery: I’m doing a lot better & recovering