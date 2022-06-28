Chhavi Mittal reveals how she challenges herself every day; Fans applaud and call her 'Superwoman'

Actress Chhavi Mittal revealed in April that she was diagnosed with early-stage of Breast Cancer. Post this, Chhavi has been sharing her journey on social media to motivate others. The actress is married to Mohit Hussein, and they are parents to Arham and Areeza. Her family stood as a strong pillar during her illness which helped her to recover. She has been regularly updating her fans on her physical and mental health.

Today, Chhavi shared a video on her Instagram handle and gave us a glimpse of her gym session. In this clip, the actress looks pumped as she works out. Sharing this, Chhavi wrote, "The world will tell you, you can’t… you shouldn’t… but if U don’t define your own limits, you’ll be letting every single person control what U can and can’t do! I know my body. I know my soul. I know my limits. And I challenge myself everyday, coz one thing I hate with a passion is being a stereotype. #notjustsurviving". Her fans have applauded her courage and zeal and have dropped amazing comments on her video such as "You're a true superwoman.. very inspiring!", "Strong lady" and many more.

Click here to watch Chhavi's video

Chhavi Mittal's career:

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as 'Tumhari Disha', 'Krishnadasi' and 'Ek Chutki Aasma'. She has also featured in shows such as 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' and 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan'. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi'.

