Chhavi Mittal reveals how she's waiting to feel normal as it has been 2 months since her breast cancer surgery

Chhavi Mittal is a popular TV actor and has worked in several TV shows. The actress recently underwent Breast Cancer surgery and fought back like a warrior. She handled the situation with courage and positivity and spoke about all her ups and downs. Chhavi has been sharing every detail of her treatment process from the detection of cancer to her post-surgery recovery stage with her fans. It has been quite a challenging phase for her but amidst all the difficulties she never failed to express her thoughts and motivate others.

Post the surgery, there were a lot of changes Chhavi experienced physically and mentally and her Instagram has a lot of inspiring posts in which she has talked about it. Today again, Chhavi has penned her thoughts and expressed how she has been eagerly waiting to feel normal. She wrote, "Sometimes I feel it would be better if people could just look at your face and know that you’re not ok. But lone journeys are never like that. Only a traveller knows the blisters on his feet from walking or the soreness in his back from carrying his bags. Only a jilted lover knows the ache he feels in his heart…. Only a battle survivor knows the struggle he goes through to get by each day at a time. It’s been 2 months since my breast cancer surgery and just like a mother, pregnant in the last few days, I’m getting impatient to feel ok, to feel normal, to be able to do the things I did before it all began, to be able to smile from within… tired of going back to bad days after seeing a few good ones… sick of not understanding what my own body can or cannot do.. exhausted of fighting… but I know there are some battles you can only fight alone. #surviving".

Speaking of Chhavi's Breast cancer battle, she underwent Breast Cancer surgery on April 25. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." Soon after her discharge, the actress took baby steps toward recovery and has been sharing details on the social media platform. On the work front, Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such as Krishnadasi, Teen Bahuraniyan among others. She is married to Mohit Hussein, and they are parents to Arham and Areeza.

