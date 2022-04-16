Chhavi Mittal shares about being diagnosed with Breast Cancer; Actor says will not let it bog her down

Actress Chhavi Mittal is a popular face of the telly world and she has worked in several TV shows. The actress recently revealed on her Instagram handle about her struggle of fighting with breast cancer. The actress had written an emotional and inspiring note to share how she is dealing with the illness. She shared that she will not the situation defeat her spirits.

Chhavi shared in the post, “Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it's my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn't have to bog my spirits down. It's not going to be easy, but it doesn't have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn't have to make me feel different. A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that's all that makes a difference.”

See her post here-

After the post her fans and friends dropped their early recovery messages. Actor Karan V Grover mentioned with heart emojis: "personification of strength..With u each step and all the way, anything u need”. Arjun Bijlani also sent his wishes, saying: "Once a fighter always a fighter. May god give u and ur family all the strength you need.."

