Chhavi Mittal shares her health update post Breast Cancer surgery: I’m doing a lot better & recovering

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in the first week of April. And since then, Chhavi faced it with a smile on her face. The actress has become an inspiration for many people. From the time she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer to the time she was discharged from the hospital, the actress has been sharing all the ups and downs with her fans during this hard journey.

Today, Chhavi took to her Instagram handle and shared her health update with fans. She also posted an adorable picture with her son. In the caption of the post, Chhavi wrote, "Whatever life offers, it’s so important to feel normal. And for me, nothing more normal than a coffee at starbucks. I juggle between the coffee, the family & my jitters as my impending doc app to discuss the way forward falls today. For all those asking, I’m doing a lot better and recovering beautifully from the surgery. There’s still a little pain, and a lotttt of swelling… but I’ve started mobilising a lot and it feels great to finally be able to hold that cup of coffee with my right hand (the operated side), even though holding my baby is at least another month away. (Talking about normalcy, don’t miss the Amazon notification on my smartwatch! ) And for all those who need to hear this…THIS TOO SHALL PASS!!! In a jiffy!! #breastcancer".

Fans in the comment section complimented her for being a fighter and even called her 'wonder woman'. For the unversed, Chhavi underwent Breast Cancer surgery on April 25. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." She also mentioned, "The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over."

